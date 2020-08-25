President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (right) harvest bananas at Zongwe Farming in Sinazongwe during his tour of the farm on Monday,August 24,2020.. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE �2020

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the economy is almost shutting down in some sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic so it is imperative that he takes control of the situation, as the man in charge. And President Lungu says he will not hesitate to fall on the opposition like a ton of bricks if they misbehave. Meanwhile, President Lungu yesterday told Sinazongwe residents that he was delighted they had gathered to meet him despite the COVID-19 guidelines. Speaking when he addressed the Sinazongwe residents, Monday, President Lungu lamented that revenue generation...