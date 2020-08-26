ALLIANCE for Democracy and Development (ADD) president Charles Milupi says President Edgar Lungu’s decision to appoint a party cadre as Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor will sink the country into hyperinflation. In an interview, Milupi said Christopher Mvunga’s appointment as new BoZ Governor could make it possible for money to be printed because he lacked significant banking sector experience. “Now, this is what the PF government is faced with; no money in the budget, no money in the economy and yet they want to spend. You have seen what they...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.