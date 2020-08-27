NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-president Joseph Akafumba says it is unfair for the courts to issue a bench warrant of arrest on party president Chishimba Kambwili when the accused is still recovering from COVID-19. On Tuesday, Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba issued a bench warrant against the NDC leader for missing court in a matter where he is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer. Addressing journalists at a press briefing, Akafumba wondered why the court wanted Kambwili to breach the...

To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe