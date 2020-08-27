FILE: Chishimba Kambwili at CFB hospital were he was admitted following an illness in March 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-president Joseph Akafumba says it is unfair for the courts to issue a bench warrant of arrest on party president Chishimba Kambwili when the accused is still recovering from COVID-19. On Tuesday, Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba issued a bench warrant against the NDC leader for missing court in a matter where he is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer. Addressing journalists at a press briefing, Akafumba wondered why the court wanted Kambwili to breach the...