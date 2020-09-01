FILE; President Edgar Lungu broke down when he gave a speech during the requiem church service of director general in the office of the President Samuel Nkhoma at Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on August 11, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SENIOR chief Mphuka of the Chikunda people in Luangwa District says ministers and parliamentarians must learn to scrutinise what a sitting Republican President says and say no to certain decisions that he or she makes. Speaking when PF Lusaka Province executive secretary Kennedy Kamba and his campaign team paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Luangwa, Sunday, chief Mphuka urged sitting Cabinet Ministers and parliamentarians to scrutinise what President Edgar Lungu said and challenge certain decisions he made to improve the country’s governance. “If the President says...