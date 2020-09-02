COMMUNITY Development and Social Services Minister Kampamba Chewe says government is not using social cash transfer to gain political mileage ahead of next year’s general election. And Chewe says different cooperating partners are working with government to help disperse funds to different districts under several programmes to boost service delivery. Speaking on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme, Tuesday, Chewe said President Edgar Lungu was the one gaining political mileage since he had risen the stakes by giving beneficiaries higher amounts of money. “We are not taking political mileage,...



