A FORMER Evelyn Hone College employee has dragged the institution to the Lusaka High Court seeking damages for dismissing him on allegations that he solicited money to issue a bursary form from one of the parents to a student at the institution. Daniel Kabala, who has sued Evelyn Hone college as the defendant, is praying that he be reinstated to his normal duties at the institution or alternatively be compensated K300,000 for wrongful dismissal. He also wants to be paid his dues, being his basic salary at K3,309.48, transport allowance...



