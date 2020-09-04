THE Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) says as the illicit cash transactions in the financial sector get worse, Zambians must focus their eyes on the rise in criminal activities around timber, wildlife and precious stones, such as gold, as these have become easier means for criminals to take money out of the country. And, outgoing FIC acting Director General Clement Kapalu says when boards of government institutions do not provide the latitude for workers to do what they ought to do, they engage in self-censorship which inhibits initiative and innovation. In...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.