FINANCIAL Intelligence Centre (FIC) director of compliance and prevention Diphat Tembo says despite the center facing major challenges in 2019 due to funding, the 2019 Trends Report is a quality document which has not be doctored. And Tembo says the K320 million lost to corruption, as indicated in the 2019 Trends Report, may not be the true reflection of all suspected corrupt activities in that year, as the Center had no resources to analyze all suspicious transactions. Speaking on Muvi TV’s The Assignment programme, Sunday, Tembo said there was nothing...



