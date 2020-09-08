FORMER Finance Minister in the MMD government Dr Katele Kalumba says government, through his ministry and the Zambia Privatisation Agency (ZPA), had done due diligence before arriving at a decision to privatise Mosi-O-Tunya Hotel in Livngstone. And Dr Kalumba says Hichilema is being asked to account for his role during the privatization process because he is seeking public office. Meanwhile, Dr Kalumba says a minister cannot be involved in corruption alone as they are schooled by government officials when getting into office. Speaking when he featured on the ZNBC’s Sunday...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.