SOME SMEs in Lusaka, which were engaged by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to supply face masks for distribution to schools, have complained that government has still not paid them for over two months. But DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe says all the provinces that supplied face masks have been paid except for North-Western, Central and Copperbelt provinces, which will be paid before the end of September. Some suppliers complained that they supplied 10,000 masks each to DMMU using loans which they borrowed from micro-finance institutions, but had...



