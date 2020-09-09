TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should take interest in the hefty donations being made by government officials. On Sunday, Patriotic Front Copperbelt Mobilization Committee chairperson Bowman Lusambo donated K70, 000 and K50,000 cash to Roan and Mpatamato marketeers in Luanshya respectively. Commenting on the donations in an interview, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe called on the government to give the ACC the freedom and space to conduct investigations. “It is a big concern to us when you look at the period we are in. In some...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.