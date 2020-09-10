Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba says Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor-designate Christopher Mvunga should clean up all forms of mismanagement and “traits of economic sabotage” at the central bank. And Kamba has predicted that Mvunga will help stabilise the kwacha, which had rapidly depreciated to nearly K20 per dollar. In an interview, Kamba claimed that there had been too much politicking going on at the central bank under the administration of immediate past governor Dr Denny Kalyalya, which needed to be stamped out with Mvunga’s appointment. He also appealed...



