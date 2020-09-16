NORTHERN Province Police have arrested two PF cadres for damaging a motor vehicle belonging to a UPND official in broad daylight at Kasama Shoprite. And Police have launched a manhunt for a group of PF cadres led by Mubanga commonly known as “Bargadi” of Ndola for threatening violence and damaging UPND property. In a statement, Wednesday, Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo identified the two PF cadres arrested in Kasama as Jannie Yamba Yamba and Witson Mutanda. She said the two allegedly damaged a motor vehicle, a Toyota Vista...



