THE Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has urged schools to desist from imposing the purchase of identical face masks on parents as it is against the CCPC Act. In a statement, Monday, CCPC senior public relations officer Namukolo Kasumpa stated that such practices eroded consumer welfare as they limited consumers’ choices. “The CCPC would like to advise some schools in the country to desist from imposing the purchase of identical face masks on pupils at the school as the practice is unfair and goes against the Competition and Consumer...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.