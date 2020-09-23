Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Esau Chulu with his chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano (r )at the launch of the online voter pre-registration at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 21, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief elections officer Patrick Nshindano says the commission has registered 16,000 voters through the Pre-registration online platform since its launch on Monday. Speaking during a briefing, Tuesday, Nshindano said the commission observed that the Pre-Registration was already a success in the few hours it was launched and that the commission was hopeful that it would reach its intended target. “The pre registration so far has been very successful for the few hours that we have observed. In just a few hours we had over 16...