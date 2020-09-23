Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says President Edgar Lungu values media freedom. And Malupenga says News Diggers newspaper has shown professionalism by apologizing for misquoting President Lungu. Speaking during the launch of Millennium Television station, Monday, Malupenga thanked President Lungu for his magnanimity in handling media issues. “We are aware of what happened in the last few days where News Diggers misquoted the President, we want to give the opportunity to thank the President for his magnanimity in the way he responded to the whole matter....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.