Nominated PF MP Mumbi Phiri during the official opening of the National Dialogue Forum at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on April 24, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF DEPUTY secretary general Mumbi Phiri says Zambian lawyers are confusing the nation because they are always arguing and contradicting each other over interpretation of President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to re-contest next year’s general election. And Phiri says she hopes UPND will accept defeat after the 2021 general election as they did in last Thursday’s by-elections. Speaking when she featured on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk”, Tuesday, Phiri wondered why lawyers had several interpretations over President Lungu’s eligibility issue, creating unnecessary confusion, saying if lawyers were doctors during the...