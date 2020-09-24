UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with national chairperson Mutale Nalumango during a press conference at his house in Lusaka on October 10, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango says President Edgar Lungu is scheming to arrest her party leader Hakainde Hichilema because he fears to face him on the ballot next year. And Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo has asked all UPND supporters to stay away from reacting to statements from chiefs “who survive on people’s pockets”. Meanwhile, UPND Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says UPND members will put their heads on the chopping board to protect Hichilema until 2021. Speaking at a joint press briefing which was held at...