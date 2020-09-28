Copperbelt PF Chairman Nathan Chanda has warned his mobilization committee chairman Bowman Lusambo to stop making fake monetary pledges to churches and marketeers, among others, saying he is decampaigning President Edgar Lungu. But Lusambo has insisted that he will continue making pledges, explaining that a pledge does not mean the money will be paid immediately, but it is like making a budget and then going to look for funding. On Saturday, angry Roan and Mpatamato marketeers summoned Chanda to complain about media reports that they received K120,000 from Lusambo when...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.