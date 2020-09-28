Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks during the News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PARTICULARLY in the media, telling the truth is now an existential threat, that means it’s a threat to one’s survival, Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde has said. Speaking on MUVI TV’s Assignment programme, Friday evening, held under the topic ‘State of Zambia’s Governance’, Kasonde said telling the truth in Zambia was now an existential threat, citing closures of The Post newspaper and Prime TV as examples. She also explained what democracy in a country was, adding that from her own personal test, Zambia was failing on all accounts....