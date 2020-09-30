THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested a 30-year-old Kitwe-based businesswoman for trafficking in cocaine and three of her family members for attempting to bribe a DEC officer with K10,000 cash. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo disclosed that the suspect, Lizzy Chuba Chileshe, was nabbed for trafficking in over seven kilogrammes of cocaine. “The DEC in Chililabombwe, Copperbelt Province has arrested a 30-year-old businesswoman for trafficking in cocaine and three of her family members for attempting to bribe a DEC officer. Lizzy Chuba Chileshe, 30,...



