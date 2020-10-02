TRANSPORT and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says most parts of Zambia will receive normal to above rainfall in the 2020-2021 rainfall season. Speaking in Parliament, Wednesday, Kafwaya however, said prolonged dry spells were likely to occur in some parts of North-Western, Muchinga, Luapula and Northern Provinces. “Generally, a large part of Zambia is likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall. However, prolonged dry spells are likely to occur in some parts of North-Western, Muchinga, Luapula and Northern provinces. For the period October, November and December, 2020, much of Zambia...
