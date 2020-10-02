Lusaka Province Minister says the road at the Kaunda Square turnoff can be mistaken for one in the United States’ Los Angeles because the quality is the same. And Lusambo, who is also PF Copperbelt mobilization chairman, has insisted that people should not expect him to instantly fulfill monetary pledges because there’s no timeline. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Thursday, Lusambo said “those same roads found in Los Angeles are the same roads we have here.” “Zack (host) if you stand at Kaunda Square turn...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.