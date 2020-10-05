Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu addresses journalists during press briefing at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka on June 24, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu says his party wholeheartedly welcomes government’s intentions to set up a commission of inquiry into privatisation. And Mwiimbu says the Ministry of Finance will have challenges financing the 2021 budget due to high indebtedness. Debating on the Motion of Supply on the estimates of revenue and expenditure for the year 2021 (national budget) in parliament, Friday, Mwiimbu said his party welcomed the privatisation inquiry, but warned that such a process would undermine the credibility of the World Bank and the International Monetary...