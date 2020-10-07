Orca Deco Managing Partner Rayan Sharara with Kitwe Mayor Chirstopher Kang'ombe (c) and Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu (r) at the opening of the new store last Thursday.

FORMER Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu says he will not be intimidated by Nkana PF member of parliament Alexander Chiteme’s manoeuvres to use the police in restricting his freedom of speech. On Monday, Copperbelt police warned and cautioned Mpundu for allegedly holding an “illegal meeting.” But in an interview, Mpundu accused Chiteme of instructing police officers to arrest him. “You are aware that I had a press conference on Sunday with my colleagues, Mayor (Christopher) Kang’ombe and Mayor Rashida Mulenga from Kalulushi, which was called to distance allegations from our...