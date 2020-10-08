MINES Minister Richard Musukwa says KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu’s activities at the mining company is consistent with, and within the provisions of the law. And Musukwa has reiterated that there are a number of investors lined up and interested to partner with ZCCM-IH to operate KCM once the ongoing arbitration processes have been exhausted. Musukwa said this in Parliament, Tuesday, when he responded to a written question from Nchanga PF member of parliament Chilombo Chali, who wanted to know what the status of KCM’s provisional liquidation process as of...



