RAINBOW Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says it is laughable to hear people arguing about whether or not President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 election when the Constitutional Court has already determined his eligibility. And Kabimba says his party has always been available to enter into an alliance with any political party that has the same ideologies as Rainbow, but will not accept to be used as a doormat to clean the shoes of those who want to enter State House. Meanwhile, the former PF secretary general...



