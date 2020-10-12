Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks during the News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A CONSORTIUM of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have called on senior political leaders to abstain from endorsing messages that promote anarchy and intimidation. And the CSOs have urged the ruling party to return to the democratic practices the country was founded on by promoting peace and freedom in all aspects of the Zambian society. This is according to a joint statement issued on October 8, 2020 by Chapter One Foundation, ActionAid Zambia, Alliance for Community Action, Caritas Zambia, CiSCA, the Centre for Trade Policy and Development, Transparency International Zambia and...