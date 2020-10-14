AN investigation by the Human Rights Commission (HRC) has revealed that Frank Mugala, a grade 8 pupil, was shot dead by a police officer during an operation in February. And the Commission says it has observed with a deep sense of regret a growing, systemic or pattern of cases of extra-judicial killings of individuals by the Zambia Police Service, without state remedial measures, through the so called stray bullets. Meanwhile, the Commission has recommended that the State compensates Frank Mugala’s family. In a statement, Tuesday, HRC chairperson Mudford Mwandenga stated...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.