FINANCE Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has insisted Zambia’s sovereign debt stands at US$ 11.97 billion, saying the US$ 27 billion reported by the World Bank was from the private sector. And Dr Ng’andu says there was a bond which was due on Wednesday but government was advised not to pay it because it was going to create a hostile environment for other creditors. Meanwhile, Dr Ng’andu said there are prospects that bond holders will vote against government’s request for suspension of debt service payment for a period of six months....



