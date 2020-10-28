INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says police have launched investigations to bring to book the perpetrators of the clash between two PF youth groups that took place in Chawama on Tuesday. In a statement, Wednesday, Kanganja condemned the fracas saying it caused anarchy and disturbed the peace of innocent citizens. “I wish to condemn in the strongest terms the fracas that happened in Chawama Compound in the afternoon of October 27, 2020, in which some unruly youths clashed and ended up causing disruption of peace in the area. Initial...



