IN this audio, Petauke Central PF member of parliament Dora Siliya says Tongas have risen against Easterners in a bid to grab the presidency from them, adding that this is a war which must not be lost. And Siliya has advised traditional leaders to lie that they are poor and vulnerable when they face Social Cash Transfer officers so that they can benefit from the fund to buy clothes and look smart. Meanwhile Siliya told traditional leaders in Sinda that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was on TV where he vowed...



