PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says it is scary to be in the opposition PF can do anything they want and get away with it. And Banda says it is a clear case of rigging an election when the PF can mobilise themselves freely, while those in the opposition are stopped by the police every time they intend to do the same. Commenting on the ongoing harassment of the opposition by the State where politicians were deprived of freedoms to mobilise, while others were almost daily in...



