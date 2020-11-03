THE Interim Audit Report on the utilisation of COVID-19 resources for the period February 1 to July 31, 2020, has revealed that a total of over K1.3 billion was mismanaged in various transactions, which included dubious transfers from GRZ accounts amounting to K60 million and upto K3 million in cash withdrawals. In a statement, Monday, Auditor General’s Office Head of Public Relations Ellen Chikale stated that the report highlighted financial irregularities in the utilisation of COVID-19 resources with the highest being an over-commitment of K652 million, which entailed that procurements...



