L-r: Opposition Alliance political party leaders ADD’s Charles Milupi, UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema and NDC’s Chishimba Kambwili at Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross during Republican Progressive Party leader James Lukuku's funeral church service on November 3, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says the best way to remember Republican Progressive Party (RPP) president James Kasanda Lukuku, who was on Tuesday afternoon put to rest at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka, is by fighting for justice and fairness. Lukuku passed away on Saturday after being admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) following an illness. Speaking during the funeral service at Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Lusaka, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema said Lukuku had dedicated his life to fighting for fairness. “All our members across political parties, the...