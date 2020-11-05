THE Auditor General has revealed that over K6 million was misapplied at various levels under the Ministry of General Education. According to the Report of the Auditor General on the Accounts of the Republic for the Financial Year ended 31st December, 2019, the General Education Ministry headquarters misapplied K2,030,195 meant for the school feeding program. “During the period under review, the Ministry Headquarters misapplied funds in amounts totalling K2,030,195 meant for Primary Education – Home Grown School Feeding and Secondary Educations programmes on administrative activities,” the report read. “Provincial and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.