INTERLANDS Motors Limited trading as Puma Filling Station has dragged Disabled Multi Purpose Association of Zambia to the Lusaka High Court, claiming payment of over K1.5 million accrued by the defendant on its fuel and lubricants account. Puma Filling Station wants an order directing Disabled Multi Purpose Association of Zambia to immediately settle the sum of K1,580,975.43, an order for interest on all payments due until full settlement, costs and any other relief the court may deem fit. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court on...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.