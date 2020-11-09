JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says those plotting to challenge President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility should have just kept it a secret because now that their strategy is known, PF officials will put up a spirited fight when the time comes. And Lubinda says President Lungu will win the 2021 election by over 75 per cent if PF officials exploit the “spirit of Bill 10” in their campaign messages. Meanwhile, PF secretary General Davies Mwila says the ruling party will win the 2021 elections without Bill 10. Speaking during a mobilisation committee...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.