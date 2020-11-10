THE Auditor General has disclosed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs misapplied K2,598,418, which was donated by the Chinese government for the construction of a conference hall, on unrelated activities such as air tickets, subsistence allowances and stationary. The Report also revealed that three recalled diplomats received salaries in amounts totalling K341,318 without providing a service to government. According to the Report of the Auditor General on the accounts of the republic for the financial year ended 31st December 2019, the report disclosed that a donation from China was misapplied....



