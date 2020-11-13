ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano being attended to by ECZ officer Linda Miyoba during the voter registration exercise at Civic Center in Lusaka on November 9, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the officer who have been deployed to undertake the voters registration exercise are still familiarizing themselves with the equipment. But ECZ says despite the slow start to the exercise, the Commission is confident that it will reach its target of registering 9 million voters. And ECZ has banned volunteers from helping its officers on the ground, promising to deploy more staff instead. Meanwhile, ECZ has warned unscrupulous people against intentionally taking advantage of the process to register more than once, saying it has...