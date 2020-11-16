A NDOLA man has denied the charge of defamation of the President. Edward Zyambo, 35, a businessman of 1101 New Twapia Ndola was arrested for insulting President Edgar Lungu by saying “Lungu Ch*kala Chakwe Lungu Ch*kala Chawishi”. Particulars of the offence are that Zyambo on October 20, 2020 at Ndola with intent to bring the President into hatred, ridicule or contempt, did utter defamatory words in which he said, “Lungu Ch*kala Chakwe Lungu Ch*kala Chawishi”. When the matter came up before Principal Resident Magistrate Obbister Musukwa for plea, Friday, Zyambo...



