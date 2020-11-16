KABWE Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube says some of the Non- Government Organizations can be dangerous to the peace of the nation. And Justice Minister Given Lubinda says the Non- Governmental Organizations amendment bill is aimed at strengthening their role and eliminating chances of being used for terrorism financing and illicit financial flows. Speaking when he debated the Non-Government Organizations (amendment) Bill, Thursday, Ngulube said there was a lot of liberty in Zambia because the PF government was very tolerant. He said in some countries ,an NGO could...
