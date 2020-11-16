THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has donated assorted medical equipment to Ndola Teaching Hospital as part of commemorating the 2020 World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims. And the agency says it is projecting a reduction in the number of road traffic accidents by end of 2020 due to the countrywide law enforcement operation which it will be embarking on today. Speaking when he made the donation which included items like implant plates, wheel chairs, and crutches, in Ndola, Sunday, RTSA chief executive officer Gladwell Banda said...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.