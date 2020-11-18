A POLICE officer in Solwezi, constable Shiloto Jastine, has died after allegedly shooting himself in the head.

In a statement, Wednesday, Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that Police in Solwezi were investigating the shooting incident involving the constable.

“Police in Solwezi of North Western Province are investigating a shooting Incident which occurred on Tuesday 17th November, 2020 around 1500 hours at Kabompo Police Station, in which a Police Officer, Constable Shiloto Jastine allegedly shot himself with a fire arm and died on the spot. The body of the deceased is in the mortuary awaiting burial,” read a statement.

Katongo also stated that police in Zambezi were searching for the body of a juvenile who was killed by a crocodile.

“Meanwhile, police in Zambezi District of North western Province have received a report of Sudden and Unnatural Death in which a Nine-year-old grade two (2) pupil at Mayengu Primary School, near Chilikiti Village in Chitokoloki area was killed by a crocodile, whilst swimming with her friends on the Zambezi River. It was reported that, on Tuesday, 17th November, 2020 around 09 00 hours, the deceased identified as Chiteta Muzhinga was swimming in the river when a crocodile caught her and dragged her into the deep waters. The body has not been found yet and a search has continued,” read the statement.