Democratic Party DP president Harry Kalaba says stopping people from speaking on the country’s economic situation is against their human rights. Commenting on Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Silya’s sentiments that people should stop making noise about the economy as it is hurting Zambia’s brand, Kalaba said people had the right to express their viewpoints on the current economic status. He said people’s comments on the economy should actually delight the Siliya because it meant citizens were participating in governance. “First of all, I will speak as a former foreign...



