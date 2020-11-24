Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo speaks to journalists shortly after presentation of the 2019 National Budget by Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe on September 28, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina should be cited for contempt of Parliament as she misled the House when she said that President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility case was settled by the courts of law, says Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Garry Nkombo. Responding to Chifubu PF member of parliament Frank Ng’ambi last week, who wanted to know whether the court’s verdict of President Lungu’s eligibility was clear, Vice-President Wina insisted that the controversial eligibility question had been extensively debated and was settled by the courts. But Nkombo stressed that the matter had...