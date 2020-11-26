NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) national youth chairperson Charles Kabwita has urged Vice-President Inonge Wina to stop using Parliament to tell lies and protect thieves. And Kabwita has wondered why the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and other investigative wings have not taken interest to find out the source of the huge donations being made by Cabinet Ministers and members of parliament in their constituencies. In an interview, Kabwita said it was sad that Parliament had been turned into a “house of liars.” “Ba mayo ba Inonge Wina, bachilamo uku bepa ubufi mu...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.