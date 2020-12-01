FORMER Commerce Minister Bob Sichinga says the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s (ECZ) inadequacies in running the voter registration exercise are testament of a lack coordination between the commission and government. And Sichinga says he is delighted that he is not part of President Edgar Lungu’s government because working for him would have dented his reputation. In an interview, Sichinga said there was a serious disjoint in coordination between government and the ECZ. “There is a disjoint here between government. That’s why we have all these issues. Just look at the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.