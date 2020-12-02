POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer with K10,000.

In a statement, Wednesday, police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that after receiving the money through a mobile money transaction, Inspector Lombe Chulu reported the suspect to his superiors.

“Police in Lusaka have arrested a male adult aged 49 for allegedly attempting to bribe a Police Officer. The suspect was being sought by the Criminal Investigations Department in another case involving motor vehicle transactions. Upon being summoned on 01st December, 2020 to appear at Police Service Headquarters for questioning, the accused person is alleged to have transacted a K10, 000 to the officer identified as Inspector Lombe Chulu through mobile money account and the officer reported the matter to his supervisors,” stated Katongo.

“The accused person has been arrested and detained in police custody yet to appear in Court for Corrupt Practices.”