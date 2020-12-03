Zambia Congress of Trade Unions deputy secretary Elaston Njovu makes submission as his secretary general Cosmas Mukuka listens when they appeared before the Parliamentary Select Committee of the National Assembly in Lusaka on September 17, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has described the eight percent salary increment for civil servants as a mockery. In an interview, ZCTU deputy secretary general Elaston Njobvu said government was teasing civil servants. “It’s good that government was willing to give that salary increment to the civil servants. But government could have done better and as a national union that’s what we feel about it and objectively, based on the current scenario it is not adequate. Based on the current economic status, that is teasing. Just look at...